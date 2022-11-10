Clear
Tuolumne County Seeks Volunteers For Homelessness Support Efforts

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — Leaders in Tuolumne County are recruiting volunteers to serve with local service providers that help local people dealing with homelessness.

As part of declaring Homelessness Month in Tuolumne County, a locally first-of-its-kind Volunteer Day will be this Saturday from 9am-noon. Tuolumne County Homeless Services Coordinator Michael Roberson reports that volunteers will work alongside groups like Give Someone a Chance, Interfaith Social Services, Nancy’s Hope, 1PileAtATime, and Resiliency Village.

Roberson is encouraging anyone interested to sign up on the county’s website. There is a link on the Homeless Services Virtual Bulletin Board that can be located by clicking here.

