Thousands Of Ballots Left To Count In Tuolumne and Calaveras

Election Day - Voters filling out ballots at Tuolumne County Elections Office in Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA –Tuolumne and Calaveras County election officials report thousands of ballots left to count and more coming in the mail.

In Tuolumne, there remain 6,000 plus votes left to count including mail-in ballots that are postmarked by election day and being accepted until November 15th. Touting a 66-67 percent turnout for Tuolumne Count this midterm election, Clerk and Auditor-Controller Debi Bautista advised, “There’s no terribly close races, so we don’t think we have any candidates losing sleep because they don’t know if they won or not.” There are a couple of races that could change, but it’s really hard to predict when you’re voting for more than one person in the race. Nothing changed if you’re numbers two and three and both get a vote.”

In Calaveras County, Clerk-Recorder and Registrar of Voters Rebecca Turner detailed that there remain approximately 3,000 vote-by-mail ballots received between noon and 8 p.m. last night to count. She added, “We will continue counting ballots postmarked by Election Day and received by November 15th.”

Both election officials are also urging voters who received letters regarding signature problems to return the corrected forms. Bautista continues: “We still have people who received letters saying they didn’t sign their ballots or that we have a missing signature; those people have until November 16th to get them back to me so we can count their ballot.”

Voters in Calaveras County who receive a non-matching signature letter have until November 28th to return signature cure forms. An updated ballot count from both counties is expected sometime tomorrow.