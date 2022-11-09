McClintock Reacts To Re-election Win And Looks Ahead

Congressman Tom McClintock View Photo

Sonora, CA — Republican incumbent Congressman Tom McClintock will return to Washington, DC to represent the Mother Lode region in the House of Representatives.

The latest districtwide tally as of Wednesday morning has McClintock with 60% of the vote and Democratic challenger Mike Barkley with 40%.

In an interview with Clarke Broadcasting as the early results were coming in, McClintock stated that he is very confident that Republicans will take control of the House.

He relays, “It is the Republican votes that are generally counted later, which means that if it is looking good now, it should be looking great when the dust settles and the votes are fully counted.”

As for a message to voters, he says, “Thank you for restoring your trust in Republican leadership, which is the doctrine of freedom that has produced the most prosperous, the happiest, the most just, and the most envied civilization in the history of mankind.”

Looking ahead to the next two years, he says, “I expect to continue my work on the House Natural Resources Committee, on fire and water issues, specifically extending some of the forest management policies that we enacted. And my work on the budget committee couldn’t be more important now, because it is the root of our inflation problem.”

McClintock will represent the newly drawn House District Five that covers all or parts of the counties of Tuolumne, Calaveras, Alpine, Amador, El Dorado, Inyo, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Mono, Nevada, Placer and Stanislaus.

In Tuolumne County McClintock received 58% of the vote and in Calaveras County he had 62%.

