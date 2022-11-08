Bear Valley Picked To Host International Ski Race

Bear Valley To Host World Pro Ski Tour View Photo

Bear Valley, CA — International eyes will be on Bear Valley resort this February when the World Pro Ski Tour makes its only California tour stop.

There will be four total races held at the resort on February 11 and 12. They are Dual Slalom and Dual Giant Slalom, for both men and women. The World Pro Ski Tour is broadcast on CBS Sports, FloLive.Tv and other platforms. It also has a syndicated docuseries, “Life Between the Gates,” which airs on NBC Sports.

Bear Valley has not hosted a professional ski race since the early eighties. In the sixties and seventies, the mountain was known for its celebrity Pro/Ams (many put on by movie legend Lloyd Bridges).

Jon Franklin, CEO of the World Pro Ski Tour, says, “When we saw Bear Valley this summer, we were blown away by the vertical runs, the 360 views at the top and the professionalism of the staff. We are so excited to be back at Bear Valley, which was always a highlight of the venues on the historic Pro Tour.”

Martin Huberty of the Calaveras Chamber of Commerce and the Calaveras Visitors Bureau says, “It is hugely exciting that Bear Valley will once again be hosting a world-class event. The amount of national and international media exposure the Highway 4 corridor will receive is priceless. We look forward to hosting the athletes, spectators, and support staff with whatever they need; this is a win/win for all involved.”

The mountain crew at Bear Valley is building two racecourses on the run known as “Feather Duster.” Preparations will continue over the weeks and months in preparation for the event. The resort will be open to skiers and spectators during the races.

The World Cup Pro Ski Tour attracts athletes from 15 countries, including former and current NCAA, World Cup, and Olympic athletes.