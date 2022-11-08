Bureau Of Land Management Eases Fire Restrictions

Red Hills Recreation Area View Photo

Sonora, CA — Recreational target shooting and campfires are again allowed on 230,000 acres of Bureau of Land Management property across Central California.

The Mother Lode Field Office of the BLM reports that seasonal fire restrictions are easing due to the wet weather and cooler temperatures. Campfires are allowed with a valid permit on the public lands, unless otherwise posted.

Target shooting rules can be found here.

The order covers 14 counties, including Tuolumne, Calaveras, Mariposa, and Amador.

Of note, the easing of restrictions applies to BLM recreational areas along the American, Merced, Mokelumne, South Yuba and Tuolumne rivers. The fire restrictions were initiated on June 6.

Year-round BLM fire safety rules can be found by clicking here.