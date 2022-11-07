Sonora And Bret Harte Volleyball Advance To Championship Tournament

Sonora High School View Photo

Sonora, CA — Both Sonora and Bret Harte were defeated in the CIF Sac Joaquin championship round over the weekend, but they successfully advanced to the state tournament.

The Sonora High girls traveled down to Modesto Junior College on Saturday and lost in four sets, 3-1, to Ripon, in the CIF Sac Joaquin Division Four championship match. Sonora had opened up the playoffs with a 3-0 win over Venture Academy on October 25, scored a 3-0 victory over Orestimba in the quarterfinals on October 27, and a 3-1 win against Central Catholic in the semifinals on November 1. Following Saturday’s loss, the Wildcats are 26-6 overall.

Meanwhile, Bret Harte High School was the second seed in the Division Five bracket and lost to top seed Ripon Christian 3-0.

The season continues, though, for the two schools. Both Sonora and Bret Harte qualified for the Division Four state championship bracket, which was announced on Sunday. Sonora is the three seed and will face the Bay High School on Tuesday evening in Sonora High and Bret Harte is the 10 seed and will travel to face San Rafael.

