Forest Lifts Fire Bans

Sonora, CA — With forecasted precipitation, shorter days, and cooler nighttime temperatures, Stanislaus National Forest has ended its fire restrictions.

These were put in place for the high and moderate hazards, in August and July, respectively. Click here to view both of these forest fire orders and the restrictions. Forest officials explained that the current Burning Index and Energy Release Component are well below thresholds, with expected weather forecasts to bring more rain to the lower elevations and an abundance of snow in the higher elevations. As earlier reported here, the National Weather Service has issued two winter storm warnings for the region, including Yosemite National Park.

Criteria for those fire restrictions to be activated are based on National Fire Danger Rating System indices and fuel moisture conditions. Forest officials added that the recent indices of the burning index and energy release component have fallen below the thresholds of 60 and 70, respectively, allowing for the restrictions to be lifted.