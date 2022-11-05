Winter Storm Warnings For The Sierra Nevada

Snow in Arnold Area, Highway 4 View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a couple of Winter Storm Warnings.

The first warning is for the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada from 4 PM Sunday until 4 AM Wednesday. The second is for Yosemite National Park, outside of the Yosemite Valley floor, from 4 PM Sunday until 10 AM Wednesday.

Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations will range from one to four feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially above the 4,000 foot elevation.

Winds may gust as high as 45 to 55 mph.

Widespread blowing snow, with whiteout conditions at times, could significantly reduce visibility. The gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Highway 108 (Sonora Pass) will be closed at Sno-Park on Sunday. Highway 4 (Ebbetts Pass) is currently closed at Lake Alpine. Highway 120 (Tioga Pass) is closed at Crane Flat.