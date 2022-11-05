Cloudy
39.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Overnight Structure And Grass Fire In East Sonora

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Cal Fire and Tuolumne County Fire Dept. trucks

Cal Fire and Tuolumne County Fire Dept. trucks

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA – An overnight blaze in the East Sonora area of Tuolumne County involved a structure with flames that spread to nearby vegetation.

The fire broke out around 1:15 a.m. in a garage on Grace Way and Via Estate Road off Highway 108. Cal Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that when firefighters arrived at the scene, the garage was fully engulfed in flames, which had spread to nearby vegetation. She added that crews were able to put out the grass fire in minutes at an estimated 100th of an acre in size.

The garage was totally destroyed. There were no injuries reported in the blaze, and the cause is under investigation.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 