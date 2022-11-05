Overnight Structure And Grass Fire In East Sonora

Cal Fire and Tuolumne County Fire Dept. trucks View Photo

Sonora, CA – An overnight blaze in the East Sonora area of Tuolumne County involved a structure with flames that spread to nearby vegetation.

The fire broke out around 1:15 a.m. in a garage on Grace Way and Via Estate Road off Highway 108. Cal Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that when firefighters arrived at the scene, the garage was fully engulfed in flames, which had spread to nearby vegetation. She added that crews were able to put out the grass fire in minutes at an estimated 100th of an acre in size.

The garage was totally destroyed. There were no injuries reported in the blaze, and the cause is under investigation.