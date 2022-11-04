Historic Ostrander Ski Hut In Yosemite Reopens After Hiatus

Ostrander Ski Hut In Yosemite View Photo

Yosemite, CA — The Ostrander Ski Hut, a rustic stone cabin used by experienced cross-country skiers, is reopening for public use this winter.

The two-story hut has been closed for two years due to the pandemic. It can be used by skiers who take the strenuous 10-mile hike from Badger Pass Ski Area over to Ostrander Lake in Yosemite’s backcountry.

The ski hut is suitable for individuals, or groups up to 12, and is operated by the non-profit Yosemite Conservancy. The organization’s President, Frank Dean, says, “It’s a strenuous cross-country skiing trek to the cabin, but the rewards of scenery and serenity are undeniable.”

It is staffed by a full-time hut keeper and is anticipated to be operational from December 23 – April 1.

Click here for more information about reservations.