Special Meeting Called For Climate Action Plan

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Supervisors will meet on Tuesday to review a revised version of the Climate Action Plan.

The supervisors discussed the plan back on September 20, but it was sent back to staff for more revisions. Tuesday’s meeting will start at 9am in the board meeting room. There have been changes made to action items and strategies, the prioritization matrix, and implementation.

You can read the full staff report presented to the board ahead of Tuesday’s meeting (along with a link to the report) by clicking here.

Tuesday is anticipated to be the board’s final meeting of November, ahead of Thanksgiving. The next meeting after it is scheduled for Tuesday, December 6.

