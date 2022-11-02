Highway 4 Traffic Alert In Calaveras County

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – Motorists may want to avoid Highway 4 near the Pool Station Road intersection between Copperopolis and Angels Camp in Calaveras County due to a big rig crash.

The CHP reports that a semi has overturned and is blocking the entire roadway. Traffic is getting backed up in both directions, as officers are turning travelers around. The CHP is asking motorists to avoid the area if possible. There are no reported injuries in this wreck. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.