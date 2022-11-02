Drizzle
51.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Highway 4 Traffic Alert In Calaveras County

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
CHP San Andreas Unit logo

CHP San Andreas Unit logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – Motorists may want to avoid Highway 4 near the Pool Station Road intersection between Copperopolis and Angels Camp in Calaveras County due to a big rig crash.

The CHP reports that a semi has overturned and is blocking the entire roadway. Traffic is getting backed up in both directions, as officers are turning travelers around. The CHP is asking motorists to avoid the area if possible. There are no reported injuries in this wreck. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Traffic Alert