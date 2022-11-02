Election’s Official Has Warning About Last Minute Ballots

Voting center at the Tuolumne County Elections Office in Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor Controller Debi Bautista has advice for those who plan to drop their ballots in the mail in the hours leading up to Election Day.

She says, “The later you mail your ballot, one should consider going into the post office and getting your ballot stamped with the postmark from our local post office. Most people don’t realize that our local post offices do not, on a regular basis, postmark any mail. So, if your ballot is not postmarked on or before November 8, I am not allowed to count it.”

Bautista notes that anyone who drops their ballot in the mail over the next couple of days should be fine, but if you wait until Saturday, Monday, or Tuesday, she encourages people to take it to the post office desk and see that it is postmarked.

She made the comments at Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting.

Other options include just dropping it off in one of the designated election drop boxes, or official vote centers, prior to the polls closing at 8pm this coming Tuesday.

