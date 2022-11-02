Cloudy
52 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Turlock Man Caught With Stolen Vehicle In Jamestown

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Stolen Vehicle Bust In Jamestown

Stolen Vehicle Bust In Jamestown

Photo Icon View Photo

Jamestown, CA — A Central Valley man was arrested early Tuesday morning after being caught with a stolen vehicle on Wigwam Road in Jamestown.

The truck was taken out of Merced County and spotted by a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant who ran a records check on the vehicle. 29-year-old Jose Silveira-Teixeira was ordered out of the vehicle and taken into custody. He initially gave officials a false name and driver’s license number, and his true identity was determined after fingerprinting at the jail.

A record check showed Silveira-Teixeira had two out-of-county felony warrants for his arrest.  He was booked on charges of possession of stolen property, false impersonation of another person, two felony warrants, and driving on a suspended or revoked license.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Traffic Alert