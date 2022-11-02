Turlock Man Caught With Stolen Vehicle In Jamestown

Stolen Vehicle Bust In Jamestown View Photo

Jamestown, CA — A Central Valley man was arrested early Tuesday morning after being caught with a stolen vehicle on Wigwam Road in Jamestown.

The truck was taken out of Merced County and spotted by a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant who ran a records check on the vehicle. 29-year-old Jose Silveira-Teixeira was ordered out of the vehicle and taken into custody. He initially gave officials a false name and driver’s license number, and his true identity was determined after fingerprinting at the jail.

A record check showed Silveira-Teixeira had two out-of-county felony warrants for his arrest. He was booked on charges of possession of stolen property, false impersonation of another person, two felony warrants, and driving on a suspended or revoked license.