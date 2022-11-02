SPD Investigating Assault At A Downtown Bar

Sonora Police Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — An assault at a Sonora bar is under investigation, and police are seeking more information from the public.

The Sonora PD reports that it happened on Tuesday morning at around 1:30am at the Office Bar on South Washington Street. Any witnesses to the fight, or those with cell phone recordings or video surveillance, are asked to call the PD at 209-532-8143.

The police logs note that a male was unconscious and bleeding after the incident. A suspect was later arrested in connection, 26-year-old Dylan Savaii, on a charge of battery causing great bodily injury. An investigation is ongoing.