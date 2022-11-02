Cloudy
New Power Outage Impacts Part Of Calaveras County

By B.J. Hansen
Calaveras County, CA — When the storm system passed through the region yesterday, thousands in the Mother Lode lost power.

They impacted areas like parts of downtown Sonora, Columbia, Tuolumne, Chinese Camp, Railroad Flat, Wilseyville and West Point. Those outages from yesterday have been restored, according to PG&E. However, there is one new outage this morning in the Rancho Calaveras area. It is impacting 712 customers. It started at around 5:20 this morning. It is unknown when there will be full restoration.

