Stanislaus National Forest To Begin Pile Burning Across Forest

Stanislaus National Forest Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA– Fire personnel with the Stanislaus National Forest will begin burning accumulated hand and machine piles across all three Forest districts(Calaveras, Mi-Wok/Summit, and Groveland) The prescribed burning may begin as early as November and continue through Spring as conditions allow. Burns will move forward if the weather, fuel moisture, and air quality fit the requirements to allow burning

The goals of the burn operations are to reduce the buildup of flammable forest fuels from timber sale-created slash, hazard fuels reduction projects, fire-related residue, and tree mortality. They will also be used to create defensible space near communities and provide an area for suppressing fires.

Smoke may be visible from Highway 120, Highway 4, and Highway 108. Smoke may also be visible from the surrounding communities. Fire managers are working closely with local air districts and the California Air Resources Board to mitigate the effects of smoke on the public. The public is asked to not report this smoke as a wildland fire.