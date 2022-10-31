Tuolumne County Convicted Murderer Granted Parole

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation seal View Photo

Sonora, CA — The District’s Attorney in Tuolumne County opposed the state’s decision to grant parole to a man who killed his girlfriend in 2003.

Michael Allen Cook pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after attacking and killing Mary Bisbing during an argument at their residence in Don Pedro. We reported in 2004 that he was sentenced by Judge Eric DuTemple to “15 years to life” in prison. Cook was 46 at the time of the homicide and Bisbing was 54.

Detailing the crime, the Tuolumne County DA’s Office reports, “Cook stabbed Bisbing once in the back during a verbal argument in their kitchen. Cook retrieved a second knife and chased a running Bisbing into their living room where she tripped. Cook then got on top of Bisbing and brutally stabbed her three more times in the chest. After she died, Cook moved her into their bedroom, and covered her with clothing, carpet, and an ironing board. Leaving her there, Cook stole Bisbing’s credit cards and vehicle and drove to Fresno where he began to hitch-hike across country to Illinois where his ex-wife lived. Based on his ex-wife’s tip, Cook was apprehended in Metropolis, Illinois, and transported back to California by Tuolumne County Sheriff’s investigators.”

Cook had been eligible for parole consideration since 2018, but it had been denied to this point.

The state parole board has now determined that Cook has reduced his risk of recidivism by participating in rehabilitation programs while in custody.

Tuolumne County District Attorney Cassandra Jenecke argued against Cook’s release, noting that in addition to other incidents with Bisbing, Cook had criminal convictions in 1995 and 1998 for domestic violence with long-term partners.

Jenecke is also concerned that Cook married a woman that he met while incarcerated, who was teaching his “Alternatives To Violence Program” at Ironwood State Prison. The board cited his new wife’s knowledge of domestic violence as a protective factor for preventing future violence against her.

Bisbing’s family also opposed Cook’s parole.

DA Jenecke adds, “I’ve been honored to walk this path with Mary’s family – her daughter Michelle, her son-in-law Dan, her sister-in-law Judith, and her sisters Pamela and Vivian. It was in Mary’s memory that we fought each year to keep murderer Cook behind bars. We’re disappointed with the Board’s decision and believe that Cook continues to pose an unreasonable risk to safety. Mary’s story could be anyone’s story. If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic violence, then please contact law enforcement or Center for A Nonviolence Community at their 24-hour crisis line (209) 533-3401.”

Jenecke adds that Cook will be paroled outside of Tuolumne County.