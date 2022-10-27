Prescribed Burn Near Groveland To Send Smoke Into Sky

Prescribed burning with torch View Photo

Groveland, CA – Groveland and surrounding communities along Highway 120 may see smoke in the skies over the next week or two.

Stanislaus National Forest’s Groveland Ranger District fire crews will conduct prescribed burn operations in the Bear Mountain area, which is about 22 miles east of Groveland along Forest Service Road 1S03. Fire managers will treat up to 500 acres of understory vegetation with low-intensity fire. They hope to burn 150 acres or more daily.

While the ignition is expected to begin the last week of October, it could go into November, as once started, the burn will continue for four to six days as long as conditions allow. Smoke may also be visible along Evergreen Road, with some down canyon drift smoke visible in the evening and early morning, mainly in the South Fork of the Tuolumne River drainage. Noting that this project is a planned prescribed fire, forest officials ask that the public not report this as a wildland fire.