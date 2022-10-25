Smoke May Be Visible This Week Near Pinecrest

Sonora, CA – Travelers on Highway 108 and surrounding communities may see smoke in the skies this week in the Pinecrest area for a prescribed burn.

The Stanislaus National Forest (STF) fire crews plan to ignite up to 31 acres in the Mi-Wok/Summit Ranger District in the Stanislaus Experimental Forest, which is approximately two miles southeast of Pinecrest Lake. No exact dates and times have been set as crews will be checking for conditions to allow for burning. Once that happens, the burn will continue for two to three days, with 10–20 acres set ablaze each day depending on environmental conditions and smoke production, according to forest officials.

This is an understory burn that focuses on reducing surface fuels but not the overstory vegetation. The goal is to enhance wildlife habitat, protect and maintain water quality and soil productivity, improve forest ecosystem health, and reduce the threat of an uncontrolled wildfire destroying land or property. Forest officials ask that the smoke not be reported as a wildland fire.