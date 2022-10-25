McConnell: Inflation Is Crushing Working Families

Senator Mitch McConnell View Photo

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) delivered a statement regarding last week’s inflation report.

McConnell was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“Democrats’ runaway inflation continues to crush working families with no relief in sight.

Democrats have produced staggering 13.5% inflation since January 2021. That was shortly before Sen. Schumer said ‘I do not think the dangers of inflation, at least in the near term, are very real’ and every Senate Democrat cast the tiebreaking vote for runaway reckless spending.

Grocery costs are up 18% since then. Gasoline is up 59%. Housing costs and utility bills are through the roof. Clothing, furniture, and cars have become unaffordable. Democrats have slashed families’ purchasing power and dramatically raised the price on every good and service that Americans need.

President Biden and his staff keep falsely promising that prices will come down, but their actions keep making things worse. In just the past few months, with inflation already raging, Democrats spent hundreds of billions of dollars more, raised taxes on the brink of a recession, and decided to make inflation even worse for blue-collar families in order to pay off graduate school debt for doctors and lawyers.

Families in Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and New Hampshire are facing a Democrat Inflation Tax of more than $600 extra every month. In Nevada, Arizona, and Colorado it’s more than $800 a month. Just to cling onto the life they had before Democrats took power. The households that can’t afford it are falling behind.

Democrats have proven that as long as they have one-party control of Washington, they will keep running our economy into the ground. In 25 days, the American people will get the chance to make a change.”

