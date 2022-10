Calaveras County, CA — Smoke will be visible due to a prescribed burn in Calaveras County.

10 acres will be burned today within the New Hogan Vegetation Management Project. Smoke will be visible near Hogan Dam Road and Silver Rapids Road. It will start between 8-10am and continue for 6-8 hours. Eventually, about 200 acres will be burned at that site over the coming months as part of the burning that will take place over three stages.

Written by BJ Hansen .

