Yosemite Construction And Reservation System Focus Of Mother Lode Views

Yosemite National Park brings plenty of tourist dollars to Tuolumne County and the Highway 120 gateway communities. Recently, the park has been undergoing several major construction projects, and this past summer implemented peak-hour reservations. To get an update on those topics, our guest on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views is Park Ranger and Public Affairs Officer Scott Gediman. He will also discuss all the sites to see this fall and winter in the park.

