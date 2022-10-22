Waking Up To A House Fire

Phoenix Lake, CA – A house fire in the Phoenix Lake area woke up several neighbors who called 911.

The picture shows what neighbors saw around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 14000 block of Adler Lane near Meadow Brook Drive, off Phoenix Lake Road. Clarke Broadcasting got several emails from neighbors wanting information on the fire, but originally no report was available. That is because it was mistakenly put under Tuesday night incidents due to the time being close to midnight.

CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reported that the home was 50-percent engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene. Crews were able to knock down the blaze in about a half hour and then mopped up for several hours. Two occupants in the home were treated for smoke inhalation. What ignited the fire is under investigation.