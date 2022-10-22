Rolling Onto Another Victory

Summerville beats Argonaut View Photo

Written by: Mike Woicicki, 93.5 KKBN

Last night, the Summerville Bears were back at home for the first time in four weeks. The Argonaut Mustangs came to town hoping to snap the Bears’ eight-game winning streak with their double-wing running game and surprise passing. Instead, the Bears played a fine defensive game and walked away with a 34–8 victory. The Bears are now 9 and 0 on the season and 4 and 0 in the Mother Lode League.

The Bears controlled the first quarter by running the ball nineteen times for 138 yards, but only scored one TD on a Tai Elkins 16-yard scamper. Then in the second quarter, they opened things up a bit and scored three times. Elkins went in for another TD from five yards out. Braylon Leveroos ran for a nine-yard TD and threw a three-yard pass to Tristan Barajas to cap the first-half scoring.

The Mustangs came into the second half with renewed energy and drove the ball, all on runs, 65 yards to score their only TD of the night and capped it off with a 2-point conversion. At this point, the Mustangs decided to use the pass to get back in the game, but some fine defensive plays, including 2 interceptions, one by Josh Reese and one by Brody Peters, gave the game momentum back to the Bears. Although the Bears had three more chances to score, they stopped themselves with penalties and only converted on a 12-yard run by Bryce Leveroos.

The player of the game was awarded to Logan Slater for his overall fine defensive play.

The Bears will finish the regular season next Friday night with a home game against the cross-county rival Sonora Wildcats.

In other action, the Calaveras Red Hawks got a forfeit as Amador canceled their season due to a student texting scandal. They take on Bret Harte next Friday. The Bullfrogs forfeited their game that was scheduled against Sonora last night due to a shortage of players, allowing the Wildcats to take on Antelope.