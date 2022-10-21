Candidate Forums Now Archived For Playback

Candidates (L-R starting from top) Alexander Horat, Jeff Kerns, Brian Shrigley, Ron Ringen, Tim Robertson, Marie Alvarado Gil, Tom McClintock and Mike Barkley View Photo

Sonora, CA — This week’s series of forums featuring the US House District Five race, Senate District Four, and TUD, are now archived on myMotherLode.com.

They aired on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.

Click here to find the full audio.

The TUD forum featured District Four candidates, incumbent Jeff Kerns and challenger Alexander Horat, and District One candidates, incumbent Ron Ringen and challenger Brian Shrigley. A big topic was the potential acquisition of PG&E infrastructure like Lyons Dam, Pinecrest Reservoir and the Tuolumne Main Canal.

The Senate District Four race is between Democrats Tim Robertson and Marie Alvarado Gil. While they are members of the same party, they explained the differences they share on issues like fire, water, climate, homelessness and housing.

The US House District Five forum was the lone joint appearance during the General Election cycle for incumbent Congressman Tom McClintock and Democratic challenger Mike Barkley. They shared opposing views on issues like inflation, gas prices, Roe v. Wade, gun control, and crime prevention.

The General Election is on November 8.