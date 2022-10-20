Sonora Wildcats Will Suit Up To Celebrate Homecoming

Wildcats Logo Sonora High School View Photo

Sonora, CA – It was in doubt whether Sonora High’s varsity team would be able to play a football game during this weekend’s homecoming, but it is official the team will suit up this Friday.

The Wildcats were scheduled to play Bret Harte High for its homecoming, but due to player issues, the Bullfrogs forfeited the game. Sonora High School District Superintendent Ed Pelfrey tells Clarke broadcasting, “Bret Harte’s Athletic Director stated that they are forfeiting because with injuries and academic ineligibility they would only have 14 players to suit up for the game.”

That left Sonora’s varsity team with no football game for its homecoming, and the Wildcats scrambling to find another team to play. To the rescue, a team from the Sacramento area, Antelope High School from North Highlands. Pelfrey detailed, “They had an opening created in their schedule when River Valley High School of Yuba City canceled their varsity football season. We are grateful that they are willing to travel here so that we can have a homecoming football game.” Antelope High has 1,800 students and is currently 4-0 in the Capital Valley Conference. Pelfrey also noted that the junior varsity football team will still play Bret Harte on Friday.

With the game set, the City of Sonora will host the annual Homecoming Parade, which will briefly cause increased foot traffic in the downtown area. The parade is scheduled to start at 2:15 pm and is expected to conclude by 3 p.m., according to Sonora Police, who added that during that time, traffic will be rerouted off of North Washington Street.

The parade route, as provided by police, is southbound on North Washington Street between Snell Street and Stockton Street, then continuing on northbound Green Street and onto Snell Street. All side streets between Green and Stewart streets will be closed with traffic controls on School and Wyckoff streets. Additionally, to allow for parade staging and preparation, School Street will be closed between 1:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.

In other action, Summerville will play at home against Argonaut. Calaveras was scheduled to play Amador, but the Buffaloes have forfeited the remainder of their season due to a student texting scandal.