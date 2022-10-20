Clear
Fire In Mt. Provo Area Of Tuolumne County

By Tracey Petersen
CAL Fire Helicopter 404 out of Columbia

Tuolumne County, CA — Columbia air and ground crews are working on a vegetation fire south of Highway 108 outside of Tuolumne.

The blaze is along Cedaroak Lane near Mt. Provo Road, south of Highway 108. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the fire is 1/16 of an acre and moving at a slow rate of spread. She added that crews are working to access the area as it is rough terrain. There is no information regarding whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

