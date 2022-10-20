Prescribed Burning To Get Underway In Calaveras Big Trees

Prescribed Burn Map - Calaveras Big Trees View Photo

Arnold, CA — With favorable weather conditions anticipated in the near term, the first in a series of prescribed burns is set to be ignited in Calaveras Big Trees State Park.

In total, 184 acres will be lit on fire during the coming months in the North Grove area and along Highway 4. Ignitions are dependent on weather conditions and resource availability. Calaveras Big Trees officials report that the first portion (Segment 7 on the map) could start as early as today. Active burning would take three to five days to complete.

The burning is in partnership with CAL Fire and the non-profit Save The Redwoods League and is funded via a grant from CAL Fire’s California Climate Investments program.

The stated goals are reducing wildfire risk, improving wildlife habitat, and enhancing the health of the forest by removing diseased materials, restoring essential nutrients to the soil, and allowing sunlight to reach the forest floor.