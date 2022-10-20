Public’s Help Sought To Find Missing Juvenile

Missing 16-year-old Emily Hahn View Photos

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials are turning to the public for possible help in locating the missing female pictured in the image box.

She is 16-year-old Emily Hahn, who was last seen Saturday evening at 10 p.m. on Sawmill Flat Road. Sheriff’s official gave this description of Hahn, stating that she is 5′ 7″ and approximately 120 pounds. When last seen, she was wearing gray sweatpants, a light-colored top, and black and red Nike tennis shoes.

Sheriff’s officials are asking that anyone who has seen or heard from Hahn or knows of her whereabouts should contact Detective Reese at 209-533-5815.