Clear
78.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Public’s Help Sought To Find Missing Juvenile

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Missing 16-year-old Emily Hahn

Missing 16-year-old Emily Hahn

Photo Icon View Photos

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials are turning to the public for possible help in locating the missing female pictured in the image box.

She is 16-year-old Emily Hahn, who was last seen Saturday evening at 10 p.m. on Sawmill Flat Road. Sheriff’s official gave this description of Hahn, stating that she is 5′ 7″ and approximately 120 pounds. When last seen, she was wearing gray sweatpants, a light-colored top, and black and red Nike tennis shoes.

Sheriff’s officials are asking that anyone who has seen or heard from Hahn or knows of her whereabouts should contact Detective Reese at 209-533-5815.

  • Missing 16-year-old Emily Hahn
  • Missing 16-year-old Emily Hahn

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 