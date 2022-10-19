Calaveras Officials Note Error In Measure A Impartial Analysis

Calaveras County Seal View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Residents of Calaveras County will vote in November on whether to approve a 1% sales tax increase to help raise an estimated $5 million annually for fire protection efforts.

The Calaveras County Election’s Office notes that an impartial analysis included in the official Voter Guide mailed out states that it requires a 2/3 supermajority to pass. However, the election’s office says the statement was done in error, and it only requires a 50%+1 majority.

It is one of several local ballot measures going before Calaveras voters in November.

Measure B is a $39-million bond measure for the Calaveras Unified School District, Measure C is a special tax for the Circle XX area of the county, Measure D is a special tax for the Middle River Community Services District and Measure E is a $9.3 million bond measure for Mark Twain Union Elementary District.

The percentages needed to pass are below, per the Calaveras Election’s Office:

Voter Initiative Local Fire Sales Tax – Measure A –50%+1(majority)

Calaveras Unified School District Bond – Measure B – 55%

Circle XX Community Services District Special Tax – Measure C – 2/3

Middle River Community Services District Special Tax – Measure D – 2/3

Mark Twain Union Elementary School District Bond – Measure E – 55%