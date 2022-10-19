Hear From The Candidates For The New Senate District Four

Tim Robertson and Marie Alvarado Gil View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Mother Lode region will have a new Senator when the California legislature reconvenes.

As part of redistricting, the new Senate District Four seat covers all or parts of the counties of Tuolumne, Calaveras, Mono, Alpine, Inyo, Stanislaus, Nevada, Placer, El Dorado, Amador, Merced and Madera.

The Mother Lode area has been represented by Republicans in the California Senate over recent decades, but next year it will be a Democrat as the top two vote-getters in the June Primary were Tim Robertson and Marie Alvarado-Gil. Those who have represented the Mother Lode most recently have been Dave Cogdill, Tom Berryhill and Andreas Borgeas.

While Robertson and Alvarado Gil are members of the same party, the forum will show that they have different opinions on various topics.

The District Four Senate Forum will air at 6pm today (Wednesday) on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML, and will be streamed on myMotherLode.com.

The forum was recorded earlier this week, and the candidates answered questions on topics like homelessness, the regional economy, rising gas prices, electric vehicle directives, fire, education, and the drought.

The two candidates agreed to appear jointly for the forum, however, Alvarado Gil’s campaign reported the morning of the recording that a family emergency would delay her arrival by 45 minutes. As a result, the format was shifted and Robertson is featured during the first half hour, and Alvarado Gil during the second half hour. The questions were not provided ahead of time.

It is the second of three Clarke Broadcasting candidates’ forums airing this week. Last night featured the four TUD candidates. If you missed it, the forum is now archived in its entirety for playback at any time. Tomorrow at 6pm will feature the Congressional District Five candidates, Tom McClintock and Mike Barkley. It is the only joint appearance the two candidates are planning before the General Election.

For a link to the livestream of the upcoming forums, and last night’s TUD archived forum, click here.