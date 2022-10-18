Hundreds Have Already Voted Locally

Voting center at the Tuolumne County Elections Office in Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — Interest is fairly high in the November General Election, based on the early numbers.

Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor Controller Debi Bautista told the board of supervisors this morning that 843 ballots have already been cast, noting that the figure is “pretty good” for the early stages.

During the June Primary election, 17,077 Tuolumne County voters cast ballots (48% voter turnout), so there are still many more ballots outstanding.

Vote by mail (and early in-person voting) commenced on October 10. The main election office is open Monday through Friday, from 8am-5pm, for early voting.

In a couple of weeks, a Vote Center will open at the Tuolumne Memorial Hall starting the weekend of October 29, (in addition to a Vote Center at the main election office). Later, on November 5, Vote Centers will open at the Groveland Library, Jamestown Community Center and Twain Harte Bible Church.

This year’s election cycle includes local water district seats, school boards, state and federal races, and various ballot measures (including local tax initiatives).

Tonight (Tuesday) is a candidates’ forum on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML featuring the four candidates running for seats on the TUD board of directors. You can find a link to the live stream, and other election-related information (including Vote Center hours and ballot drop-off locations, by clicking here.

Wednesday will be a radio forum with the two California Senate District Four candidates (Tim Robertson and Marie Alvarado Gil), and Thursday will be a forum featuring the Congressional District Five candidates (Tom McClintock and Mike Barkley).