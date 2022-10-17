Glencoe Road Closure Announced

Calaveras, CA– A road closure has been announced by Calaveras County Public Works Department. On October 19th, there will be a complete road closure of Lower Dorray Road at the Highway 26 intersection. Crews will be onsite from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Motorists are urged to avoid the area as the road will be completely closed to through traffic. Drivers are also instructed to observe all traffic control signs and instructions from onsite personnel.

Public Works appreciates the patience of drivers while this road project is underway and is hoping to complete the project on schedule. Any questions about the project can be directed to Calaveras County Public Works Department.