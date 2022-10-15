Summerville Keeps Winning Streak Alive

Summerville Bears logo View Photo

Written by: Mike Woicicki

Last night the Summerville Bears rolled into Calaveras High looking to keep their unbeaten streak alive, and they did not disappoint their fans. The final score was identical to last week’s win over Bret Harte, 47 to 0. The Bears are now 8 and 0 overall and 3 and 0 in league play.

The Calaveras Red Hawks gave the Bears a scare with their first drive. They received the kickoff and had good field position on their own 35. From there, they proceeded to methodically drive down the field to the Bear two-yard line, taking eight minutes off the clock. At this point, the Bear defense stiffened, and with three nice plays, they took the ball on downs to their own 10. The Bears used about three and a half minutes to drive 90 yards, all on runs capped with a six-yard Braylon Leveroos scamper, for their first touchdown of the night, and they never looked back.

The Bears would go on to score two more times in the second quarter, both on two-yard runs, one by Kai Elkins and the other by Leveroos, and complete the first half with a 20-0 lead. Although the second half began with the Red Hawks recovering an onside kick, the Bears dominated the final twenty-four minutes of play. They ran for three scores in the third quarter, one by Leveroos and two by Elkins, and a final score in the fourth on a Nick Rodgers carry.

Kai Elkins was named player of the game after running nineteen times for 160 yards and scoring three TDs. Next Friday the Bears take on the Argonaut Mustangs.