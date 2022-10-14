Coming To Fruition: Broadband for All

Construction begins in rural San Diego on Highway 67 for the statewide Middle Mile broadband network project View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Construction is underway on the first leg of a 10,000-mile broadband network that will bring high-speed Internet services to all Californians, no matter where they live, and Tuolumne County has already received some funding.

As reported here earlier this week, Tuolumne County was awarded more than $417,000 from the California Public Utilities Commission for the completion of a broadband strategic plan and a programmatic environmental impact report to design and install broadband infrastructure in the county. The $3.6 billion statewide project known as the “Middle Mile” broadband network started construction yesterday in rural San Diego on Highway 67, as 500 feet of fiber optic cable was blown through a conduit.

“California is now one step closer to making the digital divide a thing of the past,” said Governor Newsom. “We’re starting construction today to get affordable high-speed Internet in every California home because livelihoods depend on equitable access to a reliable and fast internet connection. This is about ensuring that all Californians, no matter the zip code they call home, can be part of the Golden State’s thriving and diverse economy.”

Roughly one in five Californians do not have access to reliable and affordable high-speed internet. The planned network, which will be the nation’s largest, will cover the entire state. Once complete, the next step is the “last mile,.” Its funding will support internet connections from “middle mile” lines to homes and businesses, as well as efforts to ensure individuals can afford broadband service where it already exists, according to the governor’s office.

Last year, the governor signed legislation allocating $6 billion to achieve broadband for all. The funding allows for discounted high-speed Internet services for those that qualify. Click here for more information.