Stuck Big Rig Shuts Down HWY 108 Near Kennedy Meadows

Big Rig stuck on Highway 108 east of Kennedy Meadows-photo taken by: Denise Hernandez View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – The Sonora Unit of the CHP reports that Highway 108 east of Kennedy Meadows is closed.

The picture in the image box shows exactly why traffic has been halted, as a big rig driver who was in the eastbound lane tried to turn around and got stuck. The jackknifed truck is blocking the entire roadway. Currently, officers are turning travelers around in both directions.

A tow truck is headed to the scene, but the CHP states that it could take anywhere between 4-6 hours to clear the roadway. An alternative route for travelers planning to cross the pass today would be to take Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass in Calaveras County.

