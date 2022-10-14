Smoke And Activity Planned Near PML During Fire Prevention Efforts

PML Vegetation Management Project - Black Line Signifies Work Area View Photo

Groveland, CA — A major fire prevention project is getting underway, effective immediately, in the Pine Mountain Lake area, and residents nearby may notice burning and other work over the coming weeks and months.

The Pine Mountain Lake Vegetation Management Program is being done in partnership between CAL Fire, various private landowners, and the Pine Mountain Lake Association. The scope consists of 730 acres of land north of Ferretti Road, from Tioga High School to Boitano Road.

It will create fuel breaks on the northern and western edges of Big Oak Flat, Groveland, and Pine Mountain Lake. The work will connect with other existing fuel reduction projects stretching from Highway 120 at the top of Priest Grade, to Clements Road.

Throughout the coming months there will be hand thinning, mastication, pile burning, and prescribed burns. Heavy smoke will be visible at times, when conditions allow. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore says the actual burning aspect will likely commence sometime in the next couple of weeks.

The end goal is to better protect the greater Groveland region from large wildfires.