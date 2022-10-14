Calaveras Enterprise Owner Passes Away

San Andreas, CA — An influential media leader in Calaveras County has died at the age of 79.

The Calaveras Enterprise reports in its Thursday newspaper that its publisher and owner, Ralph Alldredge, has passed away, He had been battling cancer, according to the publication. (You can click here to read the article put out on his life and legacy)

Alldredge acquired the Enterprise in 1998 while working as an attorney in the Bay Area and later relocated full-time to Calaveras County in 2007.

As for the future of the newspaper, the article states that the staff of the Enterprise will “carry on the legacy of upright journalism in the community that he so loved.” Alldredge is survived by his wife of 56 years, Claudia, and several additional family members. A vigil will be held at a date to be announced.

The Calaveras Enterprise publishes a print newspaper weekly.