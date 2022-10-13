Wandering Pooch Needs Public’s Help

Jamestown, CA – Take a look at the pretty pooch in the image box, she needs the public’s help.

Tuolumne County Animal Control officers found her recently and named her Winnie. Once at the shelter and with no owner claiming her, Animal Control officials detailed, “Officers noticed she wasn’t putting any weight on her leg and took her to the vet.”

This X-ray shows Winnie’s broken leg. The vet also determined it had happened weeks prior to the officers finding her. Shelter officials are making this plea: “Unfortunately, due to the extent of her injury, her leg needs to be amputated. We are asking for financial help for her medical expenses. Shelter dogs need us more than ever, and Minnie needs a second chance.”

Anyone who would like to help Winnie get the care she needs can mail donations to Tuolumne County Animal Control at 2 South Green Street, Sonora, Ca 95370. Also, cash or credit card donations can be made at the shelter located at 10040 Victoria Way in Jamestown. It is open Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Any questions can be directed to shelter staff at 209-694-2730.