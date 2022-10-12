California Will Start Allowing Digital License Plates

Digital License Plates View Photo

Sacramento, CA — California has passed a new law allowing the use of digitized license plates on state-registered vehicles.

The DMV-approved plates are like digital tablets, and in addition to displaying the license numbers, they can show emergency messages, like Amber Alerts. They also have built-in tracking technology in the event that a car is stolen.

The plates have been allowed in California on a small scale, since 2018, via a pilot program with the Bay Area company Reviver Auto. An estimated 175,000 Californians purchased the plates over the past four years. Now, the legislature has approved Assembly Bill 984 which will allow any of the estimated 27 million California drivers the option of going digital. It will also make renewals easier, according to DMV officials, who are embracing the option.

The battery-powered plates are offered through Reviver with prices ranging from $19.95 per month to $215 per year.

Michigan and Arizona also have laws allowing digital plates.