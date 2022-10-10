YARTS Operating In Winter Schedule

Sonora, CA– The Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System(YARTS) is now operating in its winter schedule for bus service that is currently running from Merced and Mariposa to Yosemite National Park. The continued Highway 140 service operates year-round but reduces the frequency of bus service after the busier summer season.

The YARTS routes into Yosemite that originate in Sonora and Fresno have concluded for the season with the Mammoth Lakes route beginning to wind down after October 15th. Christine Chavez, Transit Manage explains “Visiting to Yosemite in the winter is a much different experience than during the peak summer season, It is especially beautiful in the Park when it is snowing and the air is crisp. And when you ride YARTS you are able to enjoy the winter landscape without having to worry about driving your vehicle in inclement weather.”

Mariposa County residents are eligible to receive free round-trip passes on YARTS through the end of the year. The passes are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and with a limited supply.