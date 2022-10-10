McClintock And Barkley Will Face Off In Clarke Broadcasting Radio Forum

Tom McClintock and Mike Barkley View Photo

Sonora, CA — There will be a rare opportunity to hear from the candidates running for the US House District Five Congressional seat.

Incumbent Republican Tom McClintock and Democratic challenger Mike Barkley have agreed to meet for an upcoming Clarke Broadcasting candidates’ forum. It will be recorded in the Clarke Broadcasting studio in downtown Sonora next week and then aired in its entirety on Thursday, October 20, at 6pm on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML, and streamed on myMotherLode.com. It will also be archived on myMotherLode.com for playback at any time.

It will air a day after a California Senate District Four candidates’ forum featuring Marie Alvarado-Gil and Tim Robertson, which you can read about by clicking here.

One aspect of both forums will be questions from the community. If you have a question that you would like to submit for consideration, send it to news@clarkebroadcasting.com by this Friday, October 14.

The boundaries of the new House District Five begin up in El Dorado County, stretch through the Mother Lode and parts of the Central Valley, and over to Fresno County.

The General Election is on November 8.