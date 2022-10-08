A Blow Out And A Close Call

Summerville defeats Bret Harte View Photos

In high school football last night, three teams had games but one never even took the field as the game was forfeited.

Written by: Mike Woicicki, 93.5 KKBN

Last night the Summerville Bears rolled into Angels Camp, excited to play a game after two weeks off due to the Amador forfeit. Things were looking good as the JV team went ahead of the Bullfrogs 35 to nothing, and then the power went out. Speculations about the varsity game not being played and moved to Saturday morning were rampant, and darkness was setting in quickly. Just as the official crew walked off the field, a streetlight blinked on across the street, and the lights came on in the press box. With the fans yelling to get the game started, the field lights came back on, the scoreboard lit up, and the officials turned around.

Fifteen minutes later, the Bullfrogs kicked off to the Bears. With a penalty on the return, the Bears lined up on their own ten. Braylon Leveroos dropped back to pass and saw no open receivers. He burst up the middle, cut to the left, and outran everyone to the endzone. Just 30 seconds into the game, it was 7 to 0. This was the first of three one-play drives that would start the Bears’ momentum toward a 47-0 win. The next was a 76-yard pass (Leveroos to Dean Trimeloni), and the third was a 32-yard Kai Elkins run. All this occurred while the Bears’ defense held the Bullfrogs to almost no yards and recovered a Bret Harte fumble.

After a 12-yard Auston Hike run for another Bear TD that finished the first quarter scoring, the Bullfrogs went on a long drive down to the Bear 12. At this point, the Frogs attempted a field goal. It was tipped into Hike’s hands, and he ran it back to the 50 only to have a penalty take it back to the 35. On the next snap, Leveroos threw another beautiful pass to Tristan Barajas for a 65-yard score. The final score of the half came after Hike intercepted a pass. He went back in as a running back and ran for a 73-yard TD.

With a running clock for the entire second half, the time flew by. Bret Harte held the ball for much of the time but could not score. Summerville, on the other hand, finished the scoring late in the fourth quarter with a 26-yard run by Barajas.

Auston Hike earned player of the game for his two running touchdowns, one interception, and overall fine play throughout the game. The Bears, now 7 and 0 overall and 2 and 0 in league play, will take on the Calaveras Red Hawks next week in San Andreas. The Bullfrog will get an instant win as they are scheduled to take on Amador next Friday, the Buffaloes have forfeited the remainder of their season due to a texting scandal.

In other action, it was a close call for Calaveras High School (1-6) as they lost at home to Argonaut (3-4), 10-7. The Sonora Wildcats got an easy win as they were set to face Amador High School, but the Buffaloes forfeited. Next week, the Wildcats will face Argonaut. Sonora High football airs live on KVML, and Summerville football is on KKBN.