Governor Appoints New Judge To Tuolumne County Bench

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County is getting a new Superior Court judge, and she is no stranger to the area or court.

Governor Gavin Newsom has appointed 41-year-old Hallie Gorman-Campbell, of Sonora, to the Tuolumne County Superior Court. Her husband is also in public service, Tuolumne County District 2 Supervisor Ryan Campbell.

Soon to be sworn in as Judge Campbell, she currently works as a Deputy Public Defender at the Tuolumne County Public Defender’s Office, located on North Washington Street, a position she has held since 2011. Her background also includes serving in several roles at the California Parole Advocacy Program from 2010 to 2011. Campbell has a Juris Doctor degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law.

Campbell is replacing Judge Donald Segerstrom Jr., who retired in December but has continued to fill in on the bench along with Judge Kate Powell Segerstrom, who retired in January, as reported here. The governor has yet to appoint a replacement for her bench. The filling of those positions was a concern expressed by Tuolumne County Superior Court CEO Hector Gonzalez, who voiced concern regarding filling those vacant positions after learning the county was chosen as one of the pilots for Newsom’s new CARE Courts related to mental illness, as detailed here.

Campbell is a Democrat, and her annual salary will be $229,125.