Two Tuolumne County Superior Court Judges To Retire

Judge Donald Segerstrom Jr. and Judge Kate Powell Segerstrom View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County is losing two of its superior court judges to retirement.

The last day on the bench for Judge Donald Segerstrom Jr. is December 31 and for Judge Kate Powell Segerstrom it will be January 31, 2022. Both were appointed to the bench by former Governor Jerry Brown, Donald Segerstrom was sworn in on January 20, 2012, as reported here, and Kate Powell Segerstrom the following year in December, as detailed here.

Before becoming a judge, he served as District Attorney of Tuolumne County from 2001-2011 and she had a private practice on Washington Street in Sonora. Both have served two additional terms and will have been on the bench for nine and eight years each respectively.

They will remain active judges until Governor Gavin News announces his appointments to fill their vacancies. To view Presiding Judge Kevin M. Seibert’s announcements of their stepping down from the bench click here for Judge Donald Segerstrom Jr. and here for Judge Kate Powell Segerstrom.