PG&E Customers To Get A Surprise This Month

Sonora, CA – More than 5 million Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) electric customers will get a surprise in this month’s bill.

Residential and, new this year, eligible commercial customers will automatically receive the California Climate Credit on their energy bill this month. This credit represents customers’ share of the payments from the state’s program that requires power plants, natural gas providers, and other large industries that emit greenhouse gases to buy carbon pollution permits.

Created by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) as part of the Global Warming Solutions Act of 2006 to fight climate change, the twice-yearly credit comes out in April and October. Residential electric customers will receive a credit of $39.30 on this month’s bill, which is up from last year’s $17. In April, natural gas residential customers received a credit of $47.83 and electric residential customers received a credit of $39.30. Those who have both services and the October electric credit will have saved $126 for the year.

“For the first time, small business electric customers will also receive a credit of $39.30. Eligible small business customers might receive double the credit amount if they qualify for both 2022 (April and October) credits,” added utility officials. “Starting in 2023, eligible business customers will receive the credit twice a year along with residential customers.”

PG&E also offered the following tips to lower energy use, resulting in lower bills this fall:

Set thermostat for savings. When it’s cold out, save about 2% for each degree the thermostat is lowered. Turning down the thermostat from 70°F to 65°F health permitting, for example, saves about 10%.

Control water temperature. Set water heater thermostat at 120°F. This reduces the amount of energy it takes to produce and maintain hot water and reduces the risk of scalding by not overheating it.

Microwave and save. Reheating leftovers and cooking in a microwave takes less time and uses up to 80% less energy than a standard oven.

Seal air leaks. Air sealing an old or especially drafty house can save more than 20% on heating and cooling bills.