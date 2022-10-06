California’s Gas Price Relief Payments Start Going Out Friday

Sacramento, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom says around $9.5-billion in “Middle-Class Tax Refunds” will start being dispersed on Friday.

The program was initially approved by lawmakers in response to rising gas prices, but the Governor’s Office says it will also help offset the costs of groceries, or to pay past-due bills. One-time payments will range from $400 to $1,050 for couples who filed taxes jointly and $200 to $700 for other individuals depending on their income and whether they claimed a dependent.

The Governor’s Office estimates that eight million direct deposits will arrive in bank accounts between October 7 and November 14, and an estimated 10 million debit cards will be mailed from October 25 through January 15.

The payments are sent out automatically and are based on recent tax filings. To determine your eligibility, visit taxrefund.ca.gov.