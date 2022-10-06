Chicken Ranch Rancheria’s New Casino And Resort Construction On Schedule

Chicken Ranch Rancheria Tribal leaders at site of new resort and casino View Photos

Jamestown, CA — Wednesday was a significant milestone in the construction of a new casino and resort off Highway 108 near Jamestown.

The Chicken Ranch Rancheria, along with the General Contractor Suffolk, took part in a “topping off ceremony.” It is the ceremonial process of placing the final beam during construction. It was signed by members of the crew and tribal elders.

Tribal Chair, Lloyd Mathiesen, says, “It is a point where the outside structure is almost complete, and we are kind of moving to the next step.”

Mathiesen says the minimal rain this year has been unfortunate for California, but it has allowed the construction to move forward, on schedule.

Adding, “The middle of March of 2024 is our planned opening date, and we might even be able to pick up some days and weeks, and open a little earlier. But right now, we are planning for March of 2024.”

As for jobs, he comments, “We’re going to double, from 300 currently, up to at least 600, or even 650, which is great for us up here, and our surrounding communities.”

The new casino and resort will feature nine floors, three restaurants, 200 hotel rooms, and “some other surprises,” as Mathiesen states. There are currently around 600 gaming machines at the existing casino, and the new resort will bump it up to around 1,000.

Also, the roundabout under construction near the resort, on Highway 108, is now operational.