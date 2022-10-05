Striping Work Will Cause Calaveras Traffic Delays

Calaveras County Public Works logo View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — The Calaveras County Public Works Department reports that some all-day striping work will cause traffic delays this Saturday in parts of Valley Springs.

The work will take place at the intersection of Little John Road and Sawmill Creek Road, as well as on Shelton Road, from 11133 Shelton Road to the San Joaquin County line.

The work hours will be 7am-5pm. Motorists should use caution in the area and be prepared for delays. There will be rolling lane closures. The Calaveras County Public Works Department has hired the company Sierra Traffic Markings to do the work.